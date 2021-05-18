Director, CAN Europe – Brussels

Organization: CAN Europe
Position: Director
Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium
Deadline for Application: 5 June 2021
Experience Requirements:
- Minimum 10 years of relevant professional experience;
- A strong vision for the development of the climate movement in Europe in the context of global developments, including with regard to the intersection of environmental and social justice issues;
- Experience with line management and staff development, including a demonstrated commitment to addressing diversity challenges;
- Knowledge of the formal NGO movement and/or informal civil society movements for environmental and/or social justice, ideally including experience in a member-driven network;
- A demonstrated track record of successful fundraising.
Contact
Name: Dora Petroula
Email: wendel@caneurope.org
Links
Job Announcement: http://www.caneurope.org/about-us/work-with-us