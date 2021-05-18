Job Postings > Director, CAN Europe – Brussels

Director, CAN Europe – Brussels

Published 07:01 on May 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:03 on May 17, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: CAN Europe Position: Director Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium Deadline for Application: 5 June 2021

Organization: CAN Europe
Position: Director
Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium
Deadline for Application: 5 June 2021

Experience Requirements:

  • Minimum 10 years of relevant professional experience;
  • A strong vision for the development of the climate movement in Europe in the context of global developments, including with regard to the intersection of environmental and social justice issues;
  • Experience with line management and staff development, including a demonstrated commitment to addressing diversity challenges;
  • Knowledge of the formal NGO movement and/or informal civil society movements for environmental and/or social justice, ideally including experience in a member-driven network;
  • A demonstrated track record of successful fundraising.

Contact

Name: Dora Petroula
Email: wendel@caneurope.org

Links

Job Announcement: http://www.caneurope.org/about-us/work-with-us

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software