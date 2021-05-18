REDD+ Analyst, NatureBased Ventures – Remote (Europe/Asia preferred)

Organization: NatureBased Ventures
Position: REDD+ Analyst
Duty Station: Remote. Europe or Asia is preferred. The role may be able to start part-time if needed.
Deadline for Application: 31 May 2021
Experience Requirements:
- 2-5 years of experience in the REDD+ space who has been involved in the development of REDD+ programs or projects.
- A master’s level degree in natural sciences, ecology and ideally have experience with remote sensing / GIS.
- Fluent English is a requirement and other languages will be looked favourably upon.
Cover letter and CV to careers@nb.ventures by 31st May 2021