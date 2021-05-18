Job Postings > REDD+ Analyst, NatureBased Ventures – Remote (Europe/Asia preferred)

REDD+ Analyst, NatureBased Ventures – Remote (Europe/Asia preferred)

Organization: NatureBased Ventures Position: REDD+ Analyst Duty Station: Remote. Europe or Asia is preferred. The role may be able to start part-time if needed. Deadline for Application: 31 May 2021

Experience Requirements:

  • 2-5 years of experience in the REDD+ space who has been involved in the development of REDD+ programs or projects.
  • A master’s level degree in natural sciences, ecology and ideally have experience with remote sensing / GIS.
  • Fluent English is a requirement and other languages will be looked favourably upon.

Cover letter and CV to careers@nb.ventures by 31st May 2021

