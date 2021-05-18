Deputy Director, Climate Policy Team, HM Treasury – London

Job description

Enterprise and Growth UnitThe Enterprise and Growth Unit works to promote sustainable economic growth and higher productivity – through private sector investment, enterprise, innovation and the cost-effective transition to a low-carbon economy. We work with the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, the Department for Transport, the Department for International Trade, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, and the Competition and Markets Authority to ensure that we are spending wisely to deliver these goals.

EGU welcomes, values, and includes people from all walks of life, and is a friendly, open, and supportive place to work. This is a varied and exciting agenda and we need a diverse skill set to help us deliver it. There is no one type of person or particular background we are looking for. We work in a flexible, cross-cutting way with many other teams across EGU and other groups across Treasury. We are committed to work-life balance and flexible working. If you are interested in a flexible working pattern, please feel free to discuss this with the line manager for this post.

Climate Policy Team

The Climate Policy is a new team that will act as the focal point for the department’s work on climate change. The precise shape, size and responsibilities of the new Climate Policy Team are still to be worked out and the new Deputy Director (DD), once appointed, will be expected to design and build the team working with colleagues within the Climate Energy and Environment Group within EGU and elsewhere in the department. Our expectation, however, is that the new team will take on the coordination of climate change policy currently carried out by an E2-led branch in EEA and help the department build on the findings of the Net Zero Review after it concludes. As such, we would expect the team to take on a range of roles covering policy, strategy, coordination and analysis, as well as a role in the oversight of public spending on net zero.

All other climate responsibilities in the Treasury that sit outside CEE will remain where they are since it is essential that climate thinking is properly integrated into analysis and policy development across the department. The new team will support that by being able to look right across the department’s work and provide challenge on where we need to get to over the next few years.

You will design, build and lead a team of c.15-20 people.

As a member of the EGU Group Leadership team, you will also be expected to actively and visibly shape and support delivery of the Group’s strategic vision and work plan.

Key accountabilities:

• Work with BEIS, other government departments and relevant Treasury teams to develop cost effective and politically viable options to decarbonise the UK economy, with particular responsibility for heat and industry.

• Through the Net Zero Strategy and 2021 Spending Review ensure that the government has affordable and economically efficient plans to achieve its legal commitments under the Climate Change Act.

• Building on the work of the Net Zero Review, work with teams to coordinate and embed domestic climate change policy considerations into the work of the department, linking up with colleagues in tax, spending, economics, trade policy, fiscal and financial services groups so that the Treasury plays a full and active role in meeting this key government priority. Within that, to help ensure coherence across the range of levers which Treasury controls – tax, spending, regulatory and international.

• Support international colleagues in their efforts to galvanise global action to tackle climate change.

• Lead on and provide Secretariat support to the cross-departmental Climate Board, chaired jointly by the Second Permanent Secretary and DG Tax and Welfare, and Analysis sub-board, chaired jointly by the Economics Director and Fiscal Director.

Across these accountabilities, you will work constructively with teams across HMT and with other government departments, in particular BEIS and Cabinet Office, to influence and shape cross-Whitehall policy thinking and secure HMT’s objectives.

Responsibilities

Required Behaviours, Experience and Technical Skills: