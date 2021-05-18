Deputy Director, Climate Policy Team, HM Treasury – London

Reference number: 119585
Salary: £71,000
Grade: SCS Pay Band 1
Contract type: Permanent
Business area: HMT – Enterprise and Growth
Type of role: Policy
Working pattern: Flexible working, Full-time, Part-time
Location
The Treasury is the United Kingdom’s economics and finance ministry. It is responsible for formulating and implementing the government’s financial and economic policy. Its aim is to raise the rate of sustainable growth, and achieve rising prosperity and a better quality of life with economic and employment opportunities for all.
Job description
The Enterprise and Growth Unit works to promote sustainable economic growth and higher productivity – through private sector investment, enterprise, innovation and the cost-effective transition to a low-carbon economy. We work with the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, the Department for Transport, the Department for International Trade, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, and the Competition and Markets Authority to ensure that we are spending wisely to deliver these goals.
EGU welcomes, values, and includes people from all walks of life, and is a friendly, open, and supportive place to work. This is a varied and exciting agenda and we need a diverse skill set to help us deliver it. There is no one type of person or particular background we are looking for. We work in a flexible, cross-cutting way with many other teams across EGU and other groups across Treasury. We are committed to work-life balance and flexible working. If you are interested in a flexible working pattern, please feel free to discuss this with the line manager for this post.
Climate Policy Team
The Climate Policy is a new team that will act as the focal point for the department’s work on climate change. The precise shape, size and responsibilities of the new Climate Policy Team are still to be worked out and the new Deputy Director (DD), once appointed, will be expected to design and build the team working with colleagues within the Climate Energy and Environment Group within EGU and elsewhere in the department. Our expectation, however, is that the new team will take on the coordination of climate change policy currently carried out by an E2-led branch in EEA and help the department build on the findings of the Net Zero Review after it concludes. As such, we would expect the team to take on a range of roles covering policy, strategy, coordination and analysis, as well as a role in the oversight of public spending on net zero.
All other climate responsibilities in the Treasury that sit outside CEE will remain where they are since it is essential that climate thinking is properly integrated into analysis and policy development across the department. The new team will support that by being able to look right across the department’s work and provide challenge on where we need to get to over the next few years.
You will design, build and lead a team of c.15-20 people.
As a member of the EGU Group Leadership team, you will also be expected to actively and visibly shape and support delivery of the Group’s strategic vision and work plan.
Key accountabilities:
• Work with BEIS, other government departments and relevant Treasury teams to develop cost effective and politically viable options to decarbonise the UK economy, with particular responsibility for heat and industry.
• Through the Net Zero Strategy and 2021 Spending Review ensure that the government has affordable and economically efficient plans to achieve its legal commitments under the Climate Change Act.
• Building on the work of the Net Zero Review, work with teams to coordinate and embed domestic climate change policy considerations into the work of the department, linking up with colleagues in tax, spending, economics, trade policy, fiscal and financial services groups so that the Treasury plays a full and active role in meeting this key government priority. Within that, to help ensure coherence across the range of levers which Treasury controls – tax, spending, regulatory and international.
• Support international colleagues in their efforts to galvanise global action to tackle climate change.
• Lead on and provide Secretariat support to the cross-departmental Climate Board, chaired jointly by the Second Permanent Secretary and DG Tax and Welfare, and Analysis sub-board, chaired jointly by the Economics Director and Fiscal Director.
Across these accountabilities, you will work constructively with teams across HMT and with other government departments, in particular BEIS and Cabinet Office, to influence and shape cross-Whitehall policy thinking and secure HMT’s objectives.
Responsibilities
Required Behaviours, Experience and Technical Skills:
1. Strong people leadership skills, proven success in leading high performing diverse teams, often working at pace. (Leadership)
2. Excellent policy skills, with a proven record of developing evidence based and politically astute policy options and advice and working with Whitehall partners to shape government policy and secure your Minister’s objectives. (Seeing the bigger picture)
3. Highly developed interpersonal and influencing skills, establishing and maintaining positive relationships with a wide range of internal and external partners, and working effectively with Ministers and their advisers. (Communicating and Influencing)
4. Ability to build capability in strategic analysis and creative thinking to solve complex problems (Making Effective Decisions).
The lead criteria is: Leadership – Strong people leadership skills, proven success in leading high performing diverse teams, often working at pace. If we receive a large number of applications, applications will be assessed against this criteria alone first. They will then be assessed against the other criteria if they have met the minimum score on the lead criteria.
Closing Date Sift Interviews
26th May 27th and 28th May w/c 14th June
Behaviours
We’ll assess you against these behaviours during the selection process:
- Seeing the Big Picture
- Making Effective Decisions
- Leadership
- Communicating and Influencing
- Working Together
We only ask for evidence of these behaviours on your application form:
- Seeing the Big Picture
- Making Effective Decisions
- Leadership
- Communicating and Influencing
Benefits
HM Treasury views flexible working as essential in enabling us to recruit and retain talented people, ensuring that they are able to enjoy a long-lasting career with us. All employees have the right to apply for flexible working and there are a range of options available including; working from home, compressed hours and job sharing. Additionally, we operate flexitime systems, allowing employees to take up to an additional 2 days off each month, providing you work enough hours to meet business need.
At HM Treasury we have an incredibly broad remit; our work touches every citizen of the country. So, it’s important our employees come from the widest possible range of backgrounds, bringing us the widest possible range of perspectives and ways of thinking. We are committed to ensuring that all staff are able to realise their potential and achieve a healthy work-life balance.
Things you need to know
Security
Selection process details
• Proof of identity, e.g. your passport or driver’s license. Documents must be in date and valid.
• Proof of address, e.g. a utility bill or bank statement issued within the past 3 months
• Proof of your National Insurance (NI) number, e.g. letter from DWP confirming your NI number, or P60
• If you do not bring a UK or EU passport, you will need to bring other documentation of your right to work in the UK, e.g. your visa, biometric residence permit or birth certificate.
Further details regarding acceptable documents will be provided in the invitation to interview.
Please let us know if your contact details change at any time during the selection process.
Any move to HM Treasury from another employer will mean you can no longer access childcare vouchers. This includes moves between government departments. You may however be eligible for other government schemes, including Tax-Free Childcare. Determine your eligibility at https://www.childcarechoices.gov.uk/.
Feedback will only be provided if you attend an interview or assessment.
Nationality requirements
Apply and further information
Contact point for applicants
|Job contact :
|Name :
|Ana Lataklif
|Email :
|ana.lataklif@hmtreasury.gov.uk
|Recruitment team :
|Email :
|hrrecruitment@hmtreasury.gov.uk
Further information