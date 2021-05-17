Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) added quarterly emissions caps to its proposed RGGI regulation as the agency may not be able to promulgate the rule before 2022, the agency said Monday, while an advisory committee narrowly backed the final draft of the power sector cap-and-trade programme.
Pennsylvania says regulatory timelines could delay RGGI implementation, as committee backs proposal
