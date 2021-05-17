NA Markets: California carbon pushes through $20 mark on continued investor interest

Published 18:18 on May 17, 2021 / Last updated at 18:29 on May 17, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged past $20 on the benchmark contract over Monday morning, as traders said speculative demand fuelled significant day-on-day rises for the second consecutive session.