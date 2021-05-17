Germany’s €4.35 bln lignite compensation scheme based on “flawed assumptions” -report

Germany’s compensation scheme to support the phaseout of lignite by 2038 is based on “flawed assumptions”, including a carbon price well below what utilities will likely pay for hedging costs, according to an NGO-commissioned report released over the weekend.