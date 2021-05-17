VCM Report: VER prices tick up as supply shortage sustains
Published 22:47 on May 17, 2021 / Last updated at 22:47 on May 17, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices bucked their recent downward trend this week as voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants continued to point to a lack of low-cost credits to satisfy demand.
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices bucked their recent downward trend this week as voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants continued to point to a lack of low-cost credits to satisfy demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.