ANALYSIS: EU carbon price rally needs to extend, accelerate significantly for ’emergency handbrake’ intervention to even be considered

Germany last week took the side of non-interventionists in response to the sharp rise in EU carbon allowances, putting its faith in an existing protection against market spikes written into the emissions trading system’s rules. But a Carbon Pulse analysis shows that for this ‘emergency handbrake’ clause to be triggered, the rally in EUAs would need to both accelerate and extend significantly – by greater degrees than is being mooted by experts – before prompting lawmakers to even consider stepping in.

