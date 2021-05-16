Job Postings > Carbon Trader and Originator, Infinite Solutions – London

Infinite Solutions is looking for a Carbon Trader and Originator in London.

Potential candidate will bring the following: –

  • Developing the carbon desk by building out portfolio clients in the European and UK Voluntary markets and also in the Compliance markets.
  • Sound understanding of carbon offset project methodologies, registry requirements, international governance frameworks and market developments, along with a good track record of successfully delivering relevant projects.
  • Demonstrable ability in the carbon offset structuring and sales space.
  • Develop new relationships with clients whilst maintaining the existing ones.
  • Analyse current market and trends to advise clients with opportunities related to
    Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.
  • An established network in the field of carbon offsets, ideally spanning the public, private and NGO spheres and including potential partners, developers, off-takers and capital providers in the carbon markets space.
  • A highly developed knowledge and appreciation of risks and risk management strategies applicable to voluntary carbon offset projects and the offset market.

Individual

  • At least 2 years’ experience in trading/brokering/selling and securing carbon credits in the UK and European market.
  • Good knowledge of carbon offsets cycle, Environmental, I REC’s, renewable electricity.
  • Experience in the Voluntary market is mandatory, and experience in the compliance markets would be an advantage (EU- ETS). The candidate should have a commendable experience in CDM (Clean Development Mechanism), VCS (Verified Carbon Standards), GS (Gold Standards) and I- RECs (International REC standards).
  • Strong commercial and negotiation skills is required. Transferable portfolio of corporate clients within Europe is desirable.
  • Strong team working skills are essential.
  • Strong written and oral communication skills in English are essential.
  • Strong analytical skills are essential

Candidates must have ‘right to work in the UK’

You can apply sending your Cover Letter and CV to dk.balian@infisolutions.org

