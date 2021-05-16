Carbon Offset Originator, STX Group – NYC

Originator – Carbon Offsets

We are looking for an experienced, commercially driven carbon offset originator with a proven track record, who would like to join the Carbon Team at STX Group USA.

STX Commodities

The world is rapidly transitioning from a fossil-fuel based economy towards a renewable and sustainable economy. In order to expedite this transition, a number of certificate/quota systems have been established and STX is positioned at the center of this movement. This originator will be joining a team of established market leaders in both certificates and physical products.

Given that the environmental commodity markets are largely driven by regulation, our global sales and trading team has a profound knowledge of legislation that we provide to our extensive client base. All of our trading counterparties will be increasingly exposed to environmental regulation between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, public pressure is accelerating the voluntary demand for products related to Corporate Social Responsibility. The US market is becoming more integrated and the link with the European environmental commodity markets is expected to intensify.

Job description

As a Carbon Offset Originator you will work directly with project developers in the US and Canada. You will be responsible for helping your clients generate new revenue streams and optimize existing ones; continually explore new opportunities within the carbon offset markets; act as the main contact and source of knowledge for new and existing clients.

Responsibilities

Identify and win new business in the carbon offset project market

Understand all technical aspects of carbon offset projects

Proactive commercial development of market potential, working with both new and existing customers

Contribute to developing STX carbon position and visibility

Map and develop relationships with partners and counterparties

Optimize market connectivity between the trading and origination team

Become the main internal knowledge center for the North American voluntary carbon markets

Job requirements

At least 2+ years of relevant carbon offset market experience

Relevant experience and understanding of registry requirements, project methodologies, international governance frameworks

Proven track record within project accreditation process

Strong understanding of market fundamentals and developments

Existing network within the carbon offset market

Strong commercial and negotiation skills are required

Compensation & benefits

Fringe benefits

Competitive remuneration package

Professional and international working environment

Working in a fast-paced company

Strong focus on personal and professional development

