Senior ESG & Climate Analyst/Advisor, Kukua – London

Title: Senior ESG & Climate Analyst/Advisor (Investment)

Location: UK, London based – but with remote flexibility, particularly in the current environment

Salary: Competitive

Start Date: Immediate

Email: careers@wearekukua.com

Background:

Kukua are a global ESG, Sustainability and Climate advisory practice working with financial market participants (investors, asset managers, banks, insurers and corporates) to create a more sustainable world. Kukua develop and implement ESG, Sustainability and Climate strategies into investment processes and corporate practices based on our extensive ESG, Sustainability Climate expertise, extensive experience, deep industry knowledge, capital markets expertise and proven ability to drive organisational transformation.

As a Senior ESG & Climate Analyst/Advisor (Investment) you’ll be part of this exciting opportunity to help clients embed these considerations into their investment processes and corporate practices. You will work with a range of investment managers, from long only, long/short, fixed income/credit, global macros, multi-strats, and quants and will be expected to make an immediate contribution. You’ll help them deliver real impact by making the most of the opportunities for innovation and growth created by a world economy that’s becoming greener and more inclusive.

Qualifications and skill set:

2.1 or above in a related degree subject.

Minimum of 3 years relevant ESG & Climate work experience in assessing and integrating ESG and Climate considerations, risks and opportunities into investment processes and corporate decisions.

Solid understanding of climate scenario analysis and engaging with clients on their strategic plans.

Awareness of the reporting, regulatory and supervisory landscape, including an understanding of the TCFD recommendations and the EU Sustainability regulation, amongst others.

Ability to produce outstanding ESG and Climate analysis, related disclosures in annual reports, as well as thematic reports to educate and enhance the firm and its clients’ understanding on the economics of climate change, including the creation of impactful materials with a keen eye for visual representation of complex and striking data and findings.

Strong business acumen and aptitude for analytics to combine both qualitative and quantitative analysis to solve complex business problems.

Strong technology and data-analytics skills, with computer programming an asset.

Diligence and accuracy.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong communication skills, both verbally and in writing, with the ability to communicate complex ideas, messages and recommendations effectively into concise proposals, reports and presentations.

Willingness to learn.

The ability to work on multiple or complex projects simultaneously.

Why join Kukua?

We are always looking for exceptional talent to join our team.

As a member of our team, you will have opportunities to work with some of the world’s most prominent organisations from investment managers and banks, to public and private companies. What makes life at Kukua interesting?

A distinct flexible business model.

A culture of meritocracy.

The opportunity to influence change to a more sustainable world.

A truly global perspective across capital and corporate markets.

A focus on continuous learning and collaboration.

Applying for this role:

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a CV (no more than 2 pages) and a covering letter outlining your interest and skills to careers@wearekukua.com – or apply via LinkedIn