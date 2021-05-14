WCI emitters reduce CCA length ahead of quarterly auction as speculators hold firm

Published 22:01 on May 14, 2021 / Last updated at 22:01 on May 14, 2021

WCI compliance entities cut California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week as speculative interest continued to surge on the secondary market, while financial firms held their length roughly flat week-on-week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.