Exchange, registry test takes China a step closer towards launching ETS trading

Published 13:47 on May 14, 2021 / Last updated at 13:47 on May 14, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments

China is now just weeks away from offering companies in its national emissions trading scheme the long-awaited opportunity to trade CO2 allowances, after industry group China Electricity Council conducted final tests of the exchange and the permit registry over the past week.