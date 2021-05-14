Australian regulator sees offset exchange expanding beyond ACCUs

Published 10:52 on May 14, 2021 / Last updated at 10:53 on May 14, 2021

Australia’s in-progress carbon credit exchange will likely over time expand beyond domestic credits to host trade in other emissions units as well as certified low carbon energy, steel, and aluminium for export, according to the Clean Energy Regulator.