Energy System and Climate Policy Modeler, EPRI – Charlotte/Knoxville/Palo Alto/Washington DC

Job Title: Energy System and Climate Policy Modeler

Location: Charlotte, NC, Knoxville, TN, Palo Alto, CA, Washington, D.C.

Job Summary and Description:

Leads research efforts in particular scientific disciplines or technologies and participates the development and application of products and services in those areas through contractors and departmental or cross-functional teams. Applies technical expertise, and has full knowledge of other related disciplines. Develops technical solutions to complex problems which require the regular use of ingenuity and creativity. Organizes the external and interdepartmental activities ensuring completion of the project/product on schedule and within budget. May conduct research directly in complex, high impact technical or scientific fields.

• Ability to apply technical knowledge to industry issues and gain input on needs from members/stakeholders and identify current and emerging technical issues.

• Develops research or services opportunities of value to EPRI members that fit EPRI’s mission and capabilities. This will include solving customer problems, producing insights and information vital to the members, and delivering information in a manner that members and customers can and will apply.

• May provide oversight of a project team to assure technical and financial milestones are met.

• Provides assistance to the EPRI sales staff in Member Services and EPRI International.

• Broaden technical expertise and interface with national and international technical networks with manufacturers, consultants, and academia and research organizations.

• Communicates strategies and results, written and verbal, to program members, potential members and external stakeholders through guidelines, reports, meetings, webcasts, workshops and conferences.

• Manages small or medium (less complex) projects including budgets and resources

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in a technical field or equivalent experience required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

• 5 -7 or more years of research and development project and promotional experience, including development of advanced concepts for internal research or equivalent experience.

• Shows technical expertise and assumes responsibility for highly specialized technical objectives using creative imaginative solutions.

• Experience in performing and/or managing research activities.

• Incumbents must be able to exercise judgment, diligence, and attention to detail and demonstrate an aptitude for carrying out responsible technical assignments.

• Good verbal and written communication skills.

• Manages projects and may work in conjunction with a technical specialist.

• Developing technical depth in 1-2 areas

• Understand how work fits across EPRI programs

• Typically individual contributor, may begin handling supervisory activities for lower level positions.

Additional Job Information:

This position is with EPRI’s Energy Systems and Climate Analysis group (http://esca.epri.com/). The successful candidate will manage and contribute to research efforts on pathways to electric sector and economy-wide decarbonization and on the economics of emerging energy technologies. They will apply economic principles, methods, and practices to develop “state of the art” energy-economic models for assessing the impacts of energy and climate measures on the economy, in general, and the electric power sector, in particular. The ideal candidate would have:

An advanced degree (Masters/PhD) in economics, mathematics, engineering science, engineering, or a related discipline

Experience with at least one high-level modeling systems for mathematical programming, optimization, and economics, such as GAMS, AMPL, Matlab, or similar educational experience

Experience using capacity expansion or production cost simulation models (e.g. ReEDS, NEMS, PROMOD, Plexos, Aurora, PSO, etc.). Experience with economy-wide models such as GCAM is also valuable.

Experience in providing expert analysis on policy, technological, economic, and other issues related to reducing greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions.

Experience and interest in developing and contributing to cutting-edge research,

Experience with project budgeting, scheduling, creating deliverables, and communicating transfer of knowledge

Familiarity with international, federal, and state energy and climate policy initiatives; experience analyzing electric sector issues is a plus.

Some travel (10-15%) is required post-COVID to support conferences, meetings, and utility visits.

EPRI participates in E-Verify, an online system operated jointly by the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration (SSA). EPRI uses the system to check the work status of new hires by comparing information from the employee’s I-9 form against SSA and Department of Homeland Security databases.

Note: To ensure compliance with U.S. export controls, please indicate your U.S. citizenship or (for foreign citizens) your U.S. visa/immigration status in your resume or cover letter.

EPRI is an equal opportunity employer. EEO/AA/M/F/VETS/Disabled

