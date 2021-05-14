Global Carbon Offset Business Development Director, Cargill – Geneva

Job ID GEN01808



Location Geneva, Switzerland

Want to build a stronger, more sustainable future and cultivate your career? Join Cargill’s global team of 155,000 employees who are committed to safe, responsible and sustainable ways to nourish the world. This position is in Cargill’s agricultural supply chain business, where we seamlessly connect farming customers with food, feed and industry.

JOB PURPOSE AND IMPACT

The Global Carbon Offsets Business Development Director, as a subject matter authority for carbon offsets, will independently identify, evaluate and negotiate new sales and marketing growth opportunities across multiple areas. We seek a multifaceted professional who will identify and develop optimal revenue models, sales and distribution channels, pricing and new product development strategies.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Develop relationships with customers and develop a network of suppliers of carbon offsets outside of the main channels to create a strong network in developing countries that provide carbon offsets to the world and establish the company as a leader to buyers of carbon offsets.

Develop and monitor profitability, productivity and growth targets for Cargill’s carbon offsets portfolio.

Plan and coordinate business reviews, resource allocations, organization structures and financial analysis.

Identify and negotiate strategic partnerships including financial arrangements, customer sharing and intellectual property rights.

Prioritize and track investments for new product development initiatives.

Other duties as assigned

Provide expert thought leadership in your field and work with limited direction, using additional research and interpretation to identify issues or problems. You may provide direction to supporting team members and be a strategic contributor.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience

Minimum of six years of related work experience

Speak fluently at least 1 of the following languages in addition to English : French / Spanish / German

Our Offer

In return for your expertise and commitment, we will provide a fast paced stimulating international environment, which will stretch your abilities and channel your talents. We also offer competitive salary and benefits combined with outstanding career development opportunities in one of the largest and most solid private companies in the world.

