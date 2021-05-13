Senior Technical Specialist, Forestry & Forest Carbon, Fauna & Flora International – Cambridge, UK

Senior Technical Specialist, Forestry & Forest Carbon

Fauna & Flora International

Salary: Circa £40,000 Per annum

Start Date: As soon as possible

Contract Type: Permanent

Location: Fauna & Flora International, Cambridge, UK

Founded in 1903, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) is the world’s longest established international conservation organisation. Our vision is to create a sustainable future for the planet where biodiversity is conserved by the people living closest to it. We aim to do this through the conservation of threatened species and ecosystems worldwide, choosing solutions that are sustainable, based on sound science and take account of human needs. We have become a trusted entity in the world of conservation. Today FFI is active in over 40 countries.

FFI is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Senior Technical Specialist, Forestry & Forest Carbon. You will play a vital role in the technical design and implementation of pioneering NBS projects in high carbon stock and high conservation value landscapes in a variety of locations, with an initial focus on REDD+ projects in Liberia and Vietnam.

You will be responsible for leading the field and desk-based work required for preparation of Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Plan Vivo Project Documents (PDs); play a key role in the strategic and technical work required for integration of these project-level REDD+ interventions with national / sub-national systems; play a leading role in the building of partner capacities in forest carbon accounting and sustainable forest management, at local and national levels; and contribute to the development of new NBS opportunities within FFI’s terrestrial and marine programmes.

You will have strong technical skills relevant to the development of Project Documents (PDs) for voluntary REDD+ projects, and the nesting of project level REDD+ activities within evolving national forest carbon accounting systems. In particular, you will have direct experience of the development and validation/verification of projects using Verra’s VCS methodologies (preferably VM0015). You will demonstrate the ability to think holistically and to work collaboratively with field staff and technical specialists from diverse disciplines to effectively integrate the forest carbon elements of REDD+ projects with the social and biodiversity components. You will have direct experience of designing and coordinating implementation of relevant fieldwork, including training for non-specialist participants, in one or more tropical forest countries. Finally, you will have a thorough understanding of national REDD+ processes with respect to development of Reference Emission Levels, and Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems, and approaches to Jurisdictional and Nested REDD+ (JNR).

In return, the role offers the opportunity to work within an international, impactful and ground-breaking organisation, at the forefront of global conservation. In addition, FFI offers a generous pension contribution, attractive annual leave allowance and life insurance. Our offices are located in central Cambridge, just a few minutes’ walk from glorious historic buildings and museums, the picturesque River Cam, the central market and shopping centre, and a host of cafés and restaurants.

For further details and to apply please click here

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, 1 June 2021.