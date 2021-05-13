Japanese oil and gas firm to lean on CCS for net zero goal, eyes on offsets

Published May 13, 2021

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex) on Thursday pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050, relying primarily on CCS/CCUS to get there, but the company is also considering carbon offset options.