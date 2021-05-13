EU Market: EUAs fall back below €54 amid wider market correction

Published 18:17 on May 13, 2021 / Last updated at 00:16 on May 14, 2021

EUAs paused its week-long record-breaking rally on Thursday, dropping as much as €2 at one point as global markets slid on worries about rising inflation.