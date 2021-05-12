Macquarie emissions head joins Goldman, as Morgan Stanley carbon boss replaces him at Aussie bank

Published 23:47 on May 12, 2021 / Last updated at 02:38 on May 13, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Macquarie's London-based head of environmental products has gone to Goldman Sachs, Carbon Pulse has learned, while his counterpart at Morgan Stanley's is taking his place at the Australian investment bank.