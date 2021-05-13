Originator, Carbon Markets, Shell – London

Job Family Group: Trading Jobs

The position calls for a self-motivated, entrepreneurial and responsible individual with the ability to perform well under pressure. You will be working in a rapidly evolving business area, often in challenging regulatory and legal environments, requiring you to be innovative and capable of building effective relationships with customers, counterparties and internal stakeholders.

Where you fit in

The Environmental Products Trading Business (EPTB) operates in environmental product markets across the globe and has the following objectives:

Build Portfolios and Optimize: We leverage deep understanding of compliance and voluntary markets – and the connections between them – to capture opportunities across market mechanisms, geographies, methodologies, vintages, contract duration and type. We integrate perspectives from all demand sinks and supply sources in real time to take proprietary positions across the environmental value chain. This leads us to build portfolios that warehouse significant optionality, structure and risk, with the objective of optimizing returns.

Risk Manage, Develop Structure, Take Positions: We warehouse risk – price, volume, credit, liquidity, reputation, technical, quality, operational, regulatory to name several – and pursue diversification & mitigation of these in our portfolio construction, structure development and option creation. This informs our proprietary position take, leading us to capture outright price movements from intraday through to multiple years.

Manage External Relationships: We are experienced in building long lasting relationships with third parties, from ideation through to start up and into material production or offtake. We are proficient in connecting the financing, commercial terms, operations, systems and platforms that enable sustained delivery, continuously refining these in the pursuit of efficiencies and scale.

Agility: We anticipate new products and opportunities, pivot quickly and build positions ahead of market evolution. As examples: adapting to new restrictions, reinventing business models, commercializing emergent technologies and interpreting regulatory changes in and across the markets we participate in.

What’s The Role

The role is as an Originator for Carbon Markets within the Global Environmental Products Trading Business (EPTB). Reporting into the RTL for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and working closely with the Carbon Markets Trading team you will support the identification, delivery and ongoing management of deals across the European Emissions market (EU-ETS), as well as the wider European energy complex (Coal, Power & Gas) and other Environmental Product markets as they mature.

You will primarily be responsible for helping grow and develop new business in Regulated Environmental Product markets, working alongside traders to build and manage a broad base of short, medium and long-term opportunities.

The Role Will Require You To

Onboard and build effective relationships with counterparts and customers. These might include major European industrials, airlines as well as various investment banks and environmental funds. Maintaining an outward focus and ongoing commitment to growing our customer base will be key

Build a deep working knowledge of the EUETS and other Regulated Environmental Product Markets (e.g. UERs), building out the desks capacity to track and anticipate change (e.g. regulatory shift, sector expansion, new markets) and maintaining strong strategic and profit minded focus that ensures new opportunities are captured and delivered

Act as the regional focal for Shell’s compliance in Regulated Environmental markets, including regular engagement with Operating Units (OUs) as part of the annual EUETS compliance as well as assessing the impacts of future scheme expansion and new market growth

Assist with daily book management and deal tracking, including overseeing the accurate booking and reporting of exposures, management of inventory as well as the smooth running of the trade settlements and payment process

Demonstrate familiarity with risk identification and management: for each new deal, promptly understanding all risks involved and being able to describe and discuss them with traders and deal structurers

Work with senior team members to create innovative structured products in response to changing market conditions, coordinating effectively with internal stakeholders such as deal structuring, finance, contracts and local sales offices

Help to maximise the gross margin of the Global Environmental Products team, being prepared to share time and resource across deals that are often global in reach

Follow best practice in the engagement and interaction with counterparties, ensuring all desk activities comply with financial and market regulations as well as Shell’s compliance manual.

What We Need From You

We require a creative, profit focused individual with excellent analytical skills and capable of contributing to the team ethos. Working under tight deadlines and conflicting pressures, the candidate will prove able to continue delivering to an excellent standard, with clear focus on the bottom line and priorities in hand.

Candidates are required to have a wide set of multidisciplinary skills including:

Prior commercial experience in a business analyst or origination role, with a proven ability to influence stakeholders, progress and manage complex negotiations and close opportunities

A self-starter mentality, with strong analytical skills and understanding of the value of optionality at a fundamental level

Excellent communication, relationship building and presentation skills

Knowledge of Regulated Environmental Product markets and the fundamental drivers of these. Prior experience of Carbon markets or the European Energy complex desirable

Knowledge of the life-of-the-deal process and an awareness of managing trading exposures from inception through to expiry and retirement

Knowledge and experience of the customer on-boarding process and the negotiation of trading master agreements such as ISDA’s

This role is a challenging position with excellent development opportunities across Global EPTB and the wider T&S Organisation. We are interested in attracting people to our business who share our core working values of honesty, integrity and have respect for others. We also want those who can build on our business vision, are prepared to accept accountability and can achieve great results through teamwork.

Company Description

Shell started operations in the United Kingdom more than 110 years ago. Since then we have grown into a leading innovative oil and gas company that rewards its employees by investing heavily in their careers and learning. Our people are our greatest asset, and our commitment to your career will see you thrive in a work environment that offers an industry-leading development programme. When your ideas travel, Shell will benefit and innovation will thrive. Shell has a key role to play in helping meet the UK’s growing energy demand, whilst using innovative technologies to develop cleaner energy. We are the largest FTSE 100 company in the UK by market capitalisation, and make a significant contribution to the UK economy. As well as processing 35% of the gas coming into the UK, we serve more than four million customers at our filling stations each week. Shell employs some 6,400 skilled staff as well as many contractors.

An innovative place to work

There’s never been a more exciting time to work at Shell. Everyone here is helping solve one of the biggest challenges facing the world today: bringing the benefits of energy to everyone on the planet, whilst managing the risks of climate change.

Join us and you’ll add your talent and imagination to a business with the power to shape the future – whether by investing in renewables, exploring new ways to store energy or developing technology that helps the world to use energy more efficiently.

An inclusive place to work

To power progress together, we need to attract and develop the brightest minds and make sure every voice is heard. Here are just some of the ways we’re nurturing an inclusive environment – one where you can express your ideas, extend your skills and reach your potential.

We’re creating a space where people with disabilities can excel through transparent recruitment process, workplace adjustments and ongoing support in their roles. Feel free to let us know about your circumstances when you apply and we’ll take it from there.

We’re closing the gender gap – whether that’s through action on equal pay or by enabling more women to reach senior roles in engineering and technology.

We’re striving to be a pioneer of an inclusive and diverse workplace, promoting equality for employees regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

We consider ourselves a flexible employer and want to support you finding the right balance. We encourage you to discuss this with us in your application.

A rewarding place to work

Combine our creative, collaborative environment and global operations with an impressive range of benefits and joining Shell becomes an inspired career choice.

We’re huge advocates for career development. We’ll encourage you to try new roles and experience new settings. By pushing people to reach their potential, we frequently help them find skills they never knew they had, or make career moves they never thought possible.

