California offset issuances reach 2-month high, but fall beneath 2020 levels

Published 22:58 on May 12, 2021 / Last updated at 22:58 on May 12, 2021

California regulator ARB’s offset issuances hit a two-month high this week as it minted nearly 500,000 new credits, but the year-to-date volume slipped beneath last year’s level, according to data published Wednesday.