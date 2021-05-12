EU Market: EUAs shoot to new heights above €55 after strong auction

Published 17:30 on May 12, 2021 / Last updated at 17:34 on May 12, 2021

EUAs continued their record-breaking run on Wednesday, with prices jumping nearly 5% to above €55 after a strong pre-holiday auction and as investors inflows continued to build.