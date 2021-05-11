EMEA > EU capitals may seek to keep current distribution of GHG cuts under higher target -media

EU capitals may seek to keep current distribution of GHG cuts under higher target -media

Published 18:59 on May 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:59 on May 11, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU member states will in an upcoming EU summit discuss the fate of the bloc's Effort Sharing Regulation setting national emissions targets in non-ETS sectors, with a draft document asking Brussels to maintain the same scope and distribution formula while ramping up overall climate ambition, according to media reports on Tuesday.

