EU capitals may seek to keep current distribution of GHG cuts under higher target -media

Published 18:59 on May 11, 2021 / Last updated at 18:59 on May 11, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU member states will in an upcoming EU summit discuss the fate of the bloc's Effort Sharing Regulation setting national emissions targets in non-ETS sectors, with a draft document asking Brussels to maintain the same scope and distribution formula while ramping up overall climate ambition, according to media reports on Tuesday.