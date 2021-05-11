EU considers financing contract-for-difference with carbon market revenues
Published 15:41 on May 11, 2021 / Last updated at 15:41 on May 11, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission is considering whether to propose financing an EU-wide carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) scheme through the ETS Innovation Fund, a senior EU official said Tuesday.
