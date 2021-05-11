EMEA > EU considers financing contract-for-difference with carbon market revenues

Published 15:41 on May 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:41 on May 11, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission is considering whether to propose financing an EU-wide carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) scheme through the ETS Innovation Fund, a senior EU official said Tuesday.

