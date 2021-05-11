UK to hand out 39.1 mln free carbon permits to industry during first year of ETS

The UK will hand out 39.1 mln free carbon allowances in 2021 – the first year of the country’s new emissions trading scheme – the government announced Tuesday, confirming that it was slashing the allocations by a third versus what it has originally earmarked.

Some 461 installations will receive free UK Allowances during 2021-25 to subsidise their emissions costs and to help shield them from carbon leakage, according to a spreadsheet released by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The number of free permits to be handed out then drops by around 14,000 per year from next year, the data showed, with this year’s distribution set to begin “shortly”.

For 2021, the largest recipients include Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot steelworks (5.77 Mt), British Steel’s Scunthorpe iron & steel plant (4.13 Mt), and oil refineries operated by Phillips 66 (1.82 Mt), Esso (1.51 Mt), and Valero Energy (1.39 Mt).

“Revisions to installations’ entitlement to free allocation, including any Activity Level Changes and for any new entrants, will be published as updates to the allocation table,” BEIS said. The spreadsheet included columns for allocations from the New Entrants’ Reserve, though they were all empty.

The annual free allocation quota is well below the 58 mln figure mentioned in the government’s response to a consultation on its post-Brexit carbon pricing plans, which was published last June, and it amounts to less than 40% of ETS participants’ total emissions in 2020.

The government has not indicated why the number was reduced, though it’s likely related to lower forecast plant activity due to the pandemic and related lockdowns, which have dented demand and emissions levels over the past 12 months.

BEIS on Monday said that due to the COVID outbreak, provisional verified emissions from all UK ETS-covered sectors were just under 105 Mt of CO2e last year – down from 130 Mt in 2019 and well below the scheme’s 2021 cap of 155.7 Mt.

This year’s free UKA allowances have been held up because the British government said the quotas depend on EU calculations, even though the systems are separate.

Free allocations normally take place in Q1, with this year’s EUA handouts also delayed by several months.

Today’s announcement follows an update released late Monday that flagged the reduction in free units, as well as several other bits of supply-related information regarding the ETS.

The distribution of free permits could roughly coincide with the first UKA auction under the ETS, which is scheduled for May 19 on ICE Futures Europe.

The UK ETS, which replaces the country’s participation in the EU ETS post-Brexit, covers the power and heat sector, heavy industry, and flights within the UK and from the UK to the EEA.

