Singapore prepares offset guidelines in voluntary carbon market push

Published 11:49 on May 11, 2021 / Last updated at 11:49 on May 11, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore is developing a taxonomy and guidelines for carbon credits as part of its push to secure a role as a hub for the global voluntary offset market, a minister said Tuesday, a process that could include setting up a new exchange.