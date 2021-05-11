Asia Pacific > Singapore prepares offset guidelines in voluntary carbon market push

Singapore prepares offset guidelines in voluntary carbon market push

Published 11:49 on May 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:49 on May 11, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Singapore is developing a taxonomy and guidelines for carbon credits as part of its push to secure a role as a hub for the global voluntary offset market, a minister said Tuesday, a process that could include setting up a new exchange.

