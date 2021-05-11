EMEA > EU Market: EUAs break €53 to continue record-breaking run

EU Market: EUAs break €53 to continue record-breaking run

Published 19:25 on May 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:32 on May 11, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs added another euro to their record highs on Tuesday, making further gains amid stronger energy and continued solid buying from investors even as equities took a major hit.

EUAs added another euro to their record highs on Tuesday, making further gains amid stronger energy and continued solid buying from investors even as equities took a major hit.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software