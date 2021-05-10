UK appeals court orders retrial in £60 mln EU carbon market tax fraud case

A UK court of appeal has ordered a retrial in a £60 million tax fraud case linked to the EU carbon market after it questioned the ruling judge’s findings following an “inexcusable” delay between the trial and the verdict.