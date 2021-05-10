Bavardage > UK appeals court orders retrial in £60 mln EU carbon market tax fraud case

UK appeals court orders retrial in £60 mln EU carbon market tax fraud case

Published 23:39 on May 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:45 on May 11, 2021  /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A UK court of appeal has ordered a retrial in a £60 million tax fraud case linked to the EU carbon market after it questioned the ruling judge’s findings following an “inexcusable” delay between the trial and the verdict.

A UK court of appeal has ordered a retrial in a £60 million tax fraud case linked to the EU carbon market after it questioned the ruling judge’s findings following an “inexcusable” delay between the trial and the verdict.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software