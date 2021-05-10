Virginia, green groups rebuke industry group’s RGGI challenge as meritless, nonsensical

Published 22:49 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 22:49 on May 10, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) argued a legal challenge against the agency’s RGGI regulation is nonsensical or inaccurate, while an intervening green group said the industry association bringing forward the suit fashioned meritless claims in an attempt to void the power sector cap-and-trade scheme.