VCM Report: VER values hold as cheap credit supply “dries up”
Published 23:03 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 23:03 on May 10, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices remained steady this week even as traders observed a dwindling supply of low-cost offsets, while voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants pointed out heightened interest for ex-ante, forestry-based removals credits.
