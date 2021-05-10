RFS Market: RIN prices briefly notch new highs after Colonial Pipeline hack

Published 17:33 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 23:09 on May 10, 2021

US biofuel credit prices (RINs) continued their torrid spring stretch on Monday after the Colonial Pipeline was hacked over the weekend, disrupting a major source of refined fuel products for the eastern part of the country.