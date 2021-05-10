NZ Market: NZUs slip to three-week low amid FPO’s last dance
Published 11:22 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 11:22 on May 10, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances have slid to a three-week low as demand slumps in the run-up to the May 31 compliance deadline, emitters’ last ever chance to take advantage of the fixed price option (FPO).
New Zealand carbon allowances have slid to a three-week low as demand slumps in the run-up to the May 31 compliance deadline, emitters’ last ever chance to take advantage of the fixed price option (FPO).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.