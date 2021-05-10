NZ Market: NZUs slip to three-week low amid FPO’s last dance

New Zealand carbon allowances have slid to a three-week low as demand slumps in the run-up to the May 31 compliance deadline, emitters’ last ever chance to take advantage of the fixed price option (FPO).