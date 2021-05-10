Australia Market Roundup: Terra Carbon takes lion’s share of new ACCUs, govt prolongs crediting for some waste projects
Published 10:51 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 10:51 on May 10, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Developer Terra Carbon received the largest share of some 300,000 new carbon credits handed out by the Clean Energy Regulator over the past week, while the government has added five years to the ACCU crediting period for some landfill gas projects.
