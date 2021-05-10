Climate and Land Use Manager, Lestari Capital – Singapore/Bali

Location: Singapore or Bali

Contract period: Fulltime, 1 year with potential for extension

OUR COMPANY

Founded in 2017, Lestari Capital is a start-up environmental enterprise, built to protect the world’s natural assets through a commercially viable business model. We accomplish this by mobilizing new finance for initiatives that protect and rehabilitate important natural landscapes around the world. The Indonesian word “Lestari” means sustainable, or everlasting, signifying our commitment to developing long-term sources of finance for high quality conservation and restoration initiatives.

Lestari Capital’s impact model addresses a critical need for long-term operating capital for Projects run by local communities, conservation non-profits and environmental services companies. Lestari Capital aims to strengthen Southeast Asia’s emerging ecosystem services marketplace, by connecting demand for on-the-ground conservation efforts among commodity producers/buyers with Projects that are protecting or restoring forests where these companies operate, to protect at-risk areas.

At the center of Lestari’s approach is the Sustainable Commodities Conservation Mechanism (SCCM), which finances Projects for a minimum of 25 years. The SCCM provides independent fiduciary oversight that ties payments to results on the ground, ensuring benefits to local communities, global climate and biodiversity. Funds are managed through a financial vehicle domiciled in Singapore that delivers payments through a custodian bank.

Lestari Capital is supported by a diverse group of public-private partnerships and brings actors from the commodities and finance sectors together with conservation initiatives and funders. Our portfolio prioritizes support for Project models that can eventually support jurisdictional and national climate targets.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As a key member of the Conservation Outcomes Team, the Climate and Land Use Manager’s primary purpose is to provide leading support to the management of Lestari Capital’s innovative Conservation Project Portfolio. Especially relevant is onboarding conservation & restoration projects with GHG mitigation & sequestration element to be validated under international standards such as Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), PlanVivo (PV), Climate, Community, Biodiversity Standard (CCBS) and others. A co-design and development of such initiatives in palm oil and other commodity supply chains and experience with insetting climate change initiatives with agricultural Production, Protection, Inclusion (PPI) initiatives is key.

The Climate and Land Use Manager supports Lestari Capital’s Head of Ecosystem Services in strategic and innovative thinking to create a portfolio of projects that create real, long-term social and environmental outcomes that can support the needs of Lestari Capital’s expanding client base.

She/he will serve as a key member of the Conservation Outcomes Team and thus will be an integral part of all Conservation Outcomes Team strategic planning, Project inclusion decisions, Project onboarding procedure development, all Project Prospects proposals to LC clients, and managing and monitoring LC conservation projects overtime. At all times, the Senior Officer maintains the highest levels of integrity and ensures that the Project Portfolio of Lestari Capital can be considered a leader amongst conservation initiatives.

The Climate and Land Use Manager will be primarily responsible for developing, maintaining, and implementing all of LC’s conservation project onboarding and ongoing procedures and the associated documentation and reporting, especially for VCS, PV, CCBS and PPI initiatives. The Head of the Climate & Land Use will work in close association with the Head of Ecosystem Services, the Head of Project Outreach, and all other members of the Conservation Outcomes Team.

The Climate and Land Use Manager will have multiple key responsibilities: assess GHG emission reduction and removal potential of conservation & restoration initiatives, assist in development of Conservation Project Portfolio design; developing and maintaining all Conservation Project Portfolio procedures; conducting all project onboarding procedures; conducting all project monitoring and reporting.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Serve as key member of Conservation Outcome Team

• Assess GHG emission reduction and removal potential of conservation & restoration initiatives

• Contribute to internal capacity building on GHG

• Contribute technical input to GHG & forestry related business development

• Participate in discussions related to Project design, linking Projects with potential LC clients, due diligence needs, communications;

• Participate in discussions related to developing innovative approaches to delivering conservation outcomes to multiple potential LC client types

• Contribute to develop the climate change mitigation strategy of Lestari Capital and the Ecosystem Outcome team

2. Manage Conservation Project Portfolio design

• Ensure that project portfolio includes project types and locations that link with client prospect needs

• Support development and design of additional innovative financing structures

• Evaluate potential of additional international standards and methodologies for application to Conservation Project Portfolio

• Manage consultants, sub-contractors and service providers, especially in the GHG, certification and MRV space

• Lead a potential push for new screening regions such as Indonesian Papua

• Lead development of projects related to palm oil supply chains

• Maintain awareness of upcoming and ongoing related initiatives

3. Contribute to all LC Conservation Project Procedures, including but not limited to:

• Project Pipeline Procedures (eg: Potential project identification; Project screening tool; Project idea note proposal)

• Project Onboarding Procedures (eg: Due Diligence Procedures; Financial Due Diligence Procedures; Environment and Social Action Plan templates; Key Performance Indicator templates; Project Activity Budget Templates)

• Project Monitoring and Reporting Procedures

QUALIFICATIONS

• At least five (10) of working experience in forestry, environmental, conservation, and/or agricultural sectors.

• Master’s Degree or PhD in forestry, ecology, agronomy, environmental studies, geography, or other relevant field

• Experience in Business Administration desired

• Hands-on experience in GHG emission and emission reduction potential of land use sector initiatives

• Expertise in existing conservation standards such as the VCS, CCB, and Plan Vivo

• Demonstrated professional-level fluency in both oral and written in English

• Fluency in Bahasa Indonesia and/or Bahasa Malaysia desired.

• Familiarity with Indonesia and Indonesian agriculture and land use

• Professional experience in forest related statistics

• Deep familiarity with identifying and implementing location appropriate activities that will lead to long term conservation outcomes

• Expertise in initiating and implementing conservation and development programs

• Significant experience in proposal and report writing

• Professional experience in leading project management and project monitoring

• Expertise in grant management and reporting, preferred

• Experience in proposal development, preferred

• Demonstrated experience in public speaking, preferred

• Good computer skills in the main software programs (Excel, Word, Power Point, etc.)

• Experience in forestry, agricultural or GHG audit processes desired

• Experience in the palm oil sector desired

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES AND COMPETENCIES

• Good personal organizational and priority setting skills, with the ability to work effectively under time pressure and manage multiple priorities.

• Capable of working independently as well as being an effective team player, with initiative and creativity.

• Good interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to effectively interact with people in a multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural environment.

• Values the sharing of information and continuous improvement in a cooperative atmosphere of constructive evaluation and learning.

• Be able to diagnose problems quickly and have foresight into potential issues

• An experienced professional in mid-career who is passionate about and driven by the application of his/her skills to the purpose, mission and impact that his/her work is having on the world.

• A pro-active personality who brings a spirit of enthusiasm, self-motivation and inspirational positivity to the workplace and is not discouraged by temporary lack of clarity, systems and procedures. A person who thrives from the challenge of building and creating a well-oiled machine will thrive in our family.

• Able and willing to embrace the challenge of trying to solve problems based on new and not fully understood inter-disciplinary business models.

• Embraces the role of being both learner and teacher of your colleagues.

• Willing to own, be responsible for and proactively lead tasks that are both above and below his/her skill level until additional staff are appointed to support. The company is new and even the executive leadership is required to undertake basic operating tasks.

WORK CONDITION

The candidate may be based either out of the Lestari Capital office in Bali. The candidate must have the flexibility to travel both nationally (e.g. Jakarta, Bali, and project sites) and internationally as and when necessary.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

The salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Applicants should apply by sending a cover letter and CV to: Florian Reimer, Head of Ecosystem Services, jobs@lestaricapital.com

The job description can also be found here: http://lestaricapital.com/jobs/

Important: Please include your name and “Nature Based Solutions” as the subject line of the email. Please ensure the titles of all attachments use the format: YourName_HCP_CV.pdf,

YourName_HCP_CoverLetter.pdf). In cover letter please include this summary table:

Position Title

Surname

First Name

Degree type (MS, PhD)

Degree field

Graduation Date

Years of work experience

Technical area

Software expertise

Language fluency

Nationality/Residency

Availability