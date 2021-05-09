Research Analyst, Global Climate Action, World Resources Institute – Washington DC

Job Summary



WRI’s Climate Program seeks a detail-oriented, multi-disciplinary Research Analyst who is excited to turn climate data into action through powerful online tools. In your role, you will support the research and data analysis for Climate Watch, joining a team of experts actively engaged in helping countries achieve their national emission reduction targets and providing the tools, analysis, and technical support to confidently make even more ambitious commitments in the near future. You will support a variety of activities regarding data analysis and module development for Climate Watch. See specific job responsibilities below.

This position is remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at WRI’s office in Washington, DC once restrictions have lifted.

Job Responsibilities



Research and Data Analysis (80%)

Contribute to the research and data analytics for core modules of Climate Watch such as Historical Emissions and Commitments · Conduct qualitative and quantitative analysis on countries’ international climate commitments, including Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), as well as Long-Term Strategies (LTS) based on existing indicator framework, ensuring the data are updated timely and of high-quality

Contribute to the maintenance and improvement of data update process of datasets for other Climate Watch modules

Contribute to the scoping and development of new modules for Climate Watch and communicate with external stakeholders if necessary

Contribute to the testing of data tool and new modules on Climate Watch and provide concrete feedback

Co-author knowledge products including publications and online posts

Outreach & Engagement (20%)

Support project-related outreach and communications activities as needed, including trainings, webinars, brownbags, and engagement with external partners and users of Climate Watch

Contribute to creating powerful visualizations to promote Climate Watch data

Identify compelling stories to highlight in online posts from Climate Watch data

Manage technical responses to users, including questions regarding data and content on Climate Watch

Job Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in climate policy, international relations, public policy or related field environmental economics, or other related fields. Advanced degree preferred with excellent academic record

Detail-oriented and highly organized with at least 1 year of hands-on experience

Must be adaptable to rapidly changing priorities and have the ability to manage multiple projects with varying deadlines

Demonstrate research skills such as analyzing complex data and resolving complex challenges

Familiar with international climate policy, for example Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Long-term Strategies (LTS)

Optional: Knowledge of data programming skills such as Python and R languages preferred

Excellent written and oral communication skills, including the ability to work well in a team

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, including proactively identifying problems and working with team members to develop solutions

Ability to diffuse conflict to ensure productivity, and have strong commitment to WRI’s mission and the values of integrity, innovation and respect that underpin all aspects of our operations

US work authorization required for this position

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with online data platform development and vendor management

Experience with data visualization a plus ·

How to Apply

Please submit a cover letter with resume. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.

Potential Salary: $46,000 – $60,000. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

Program Overview:

Climate change is an urgent threat to humanity that demands swift, decisive action. WRI’s role is to help businesses, policymakers and civil society at the local, national and international levels advance the deep structural shifts necessary to address climate change. We focus on ensuring near-term decisions align with our long-term temperature goals so all people can benefit from a safer world and thriving economies. Climate Watch is an online platform designed to empower policymakers, researchers, media and other stakeholders with the open climate data, visualizations and resources they need to gather insights on national and global progress on climate change.

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.