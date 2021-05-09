Program Specialist, Climate Program, World Resources Institute – Washington DC/Mexico City

This position can be based in either Washington DC or in Mexico City, Mexico

Job Summary



In this role, you will provide financial, administrative and operational support for the NDC Partnership’s Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP) in close coordination with our TAF Operations Manager. We require excellent attention to detail, knowledge of nonprofit operations, good understanding of team dynamics, strong time and priority management abilities and an optimistic outlook. This is an excellent position for someone seeking to gain experience in financial and project management in an elite environmental research and analysis organization lauded for its subject matter expertise and operational transparency.

This position is remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at WRI’s office in Washington, DC or in WRI Mexico office in Mexico City once restrictions have lifted.

Job Responsibilities

Grant and Contract Management (50%)

Assist in the collection & submission of materials to open new contracts

Management of existing contracts or subgrants including liaison with contractors and NDC Partnership programmatic staff to ensure timely submission and approval of deliverables

Process contract or subgrant amendments as needed

Ensure timely closure of contracts and subgrants, submission of deliverables and final payments

Track all contracts, subgrants, amendments and payments in appropriate trackers and project boards for communication within the team

Financial Management (25%)

Support management of project budgets and financial reporting with the TAF Operations Manager, to monitor and modify budgets throughout project lifespans

Process invoices and payments for projects in compliance with established governance

Process documentation for and support the management of financial obligations and sub agreements (i.e., agreements, contracts, work authorizations, and purchase orders)

Administration & Team Communications (25%)

Coordinate and schedule meetings among project teams

Manage systems for team file management to enhance recordkeeping and streamline collaboration

Keep minutes at internal/external events and meetings

Job Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

Minimum of 1 year of relevant, full-time work experience

Must be adaptable to rapidly changing priorities and have the ability to manage multiple projects with varying deadlines

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Strong process orientation with sensitivity to quality, timelines, and organizational systems

Attention to detail

Strong computer skills including high level of comfort with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook), web-based communications (Zoom, Microsoft Teams), with CRM database (esp. Salesforce and Pardot) and budgeting (Microsoft Cognos) preferred

How to Apply: Please submit a resume with cover letter. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.

Potential Salary: $46,000 – $60,000 if based in United States. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

Program Overview



About the NDC Partnership: In 2015, the world endorsed the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These historic accords presented countries with an unprecedented opportunity to align the climate and sustainable development agendas to spur economic growth and improve the livelihoods of all people. Nations signal their commitments to the Paris Agreement through Nationally Determined Contributions (or NDCs) – each country’s strategy to cut its own greenhouse gas emissions and build resiliency against the negative effects of a changing climate. Countries will revise their NDCs every five years to become more ambitious to limit Earth’s temperature rise and adapt to its impacts. Through our Partnership, members leverage their resources and expertise to provide countries with the tools they need to implement their NDCs and combat climate change to build a better future. The NDC Partnership works directly with national governments, international institutions, civil society, researchers, and the private sector to fast-track climate and development action. Through our Partnership, members leverage their resources and expertise to provide countries with the tools they need to implement their NDCs and combat climate change to build a better future.

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.