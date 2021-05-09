Climate and Energy Program Economist, WRI China – Beijing

Position Summary

World Resources Institute China Climate & Energy Program is seeking an economist to work on China’s climate policy towards 2050 and its associated economic transition, at both national and subnational levels. Economic transition is an emerging initiative, working at the nexus of environment, economics and climate to secure China’s foundation for long-term low-carbon and environmental sustainability pathway. WRI works with governments, think tanks and environmental groups to facilitate the process of China’s longer-term commitment at both domestic and international arena. This position will lead our economic analysis task and offer support to other related research, project implementation, and engagement in this emerging and important initiative.

About WRI?

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, ocean and sustainable cities. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of about 1,000 people with work spanning 50 countries. We have offices in Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States.

WRI China was established in 2008 as WRI’s first international office. Currently WRI China has more than 30 full-time staff working on climate change, energy, cities, food, and finance issues. WRI China Climate and Energy Program’s goal is to support China in building a prosperous, low carbon, and climate resilient society, in line with the principle of ‘eco-civilization’ and the global climate goals.

Responsibilities

The Economist of China Climate & Energy Program’s main areas of responsibility will include the following:

Conceive and write high-quality, high-impact reports, and contribute to the development of tools and models to inform policymaking and pilot implementation, abiding with WRI’s standard publication process;

Organize internal/external policy dialogue meetings, international workshops, national conferences, local capacity building workshops, and other dissemination activities to enlarge the influence of the research reports, tools, and models.

In collaboration with senior level staff, manages outcomes of the projects;

Write high-quality communication collaterals—including blogs, op-eds, or infographics for the research products and pilot projects;

Promote a culture of teamwork that balances individual initiative with team accomplishments.

Qualifications

Advanced degree and subject matter expertise in at least one of the following fields: Economics, Environmental and Energy Economics, Industrial Economics, or a highly related field. Master’s degree required. PhD or cross-cut expertise is a plus.

Knowledge and interest on developing skills to contribute in the process of generating of tools and methods for climate and green policy analysis, including on integrated economic modeling approaches, are desirable. Knowledge of statistical analysis software (e.g. STATA, E-Views) and other tools used for economic modeling (e.g. GAMS, Vensim, MatLab, R) is a plus.

Strong academic ethic and experience in publishing papers in international journal articles and familiar with peer review process.

Minimum 3 years of relevant full-time work experience.

Excellent research and writing skills, preferably with publication experience both in Chinese and English.

Excellent communication skills and command of written and spoken Chinese and English. Strong public speaker in both languages.

Demonstrating team spirit with excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work in a multi-cultural environment with staff and external stakeholders at all levels, and flexibility to work across different time zones.

Willingness and ability to travel.

Location: Beijing, China

Duration: Full-time regular

Starting Date: Open until filled

Reporting Line: This position reports to China Climate and Energy Program Director

Salary and Benefits: Competitive compensation will be offered commensurate with qualifications

