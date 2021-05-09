Country Engagement Specialist, NDC Partnership, World Resources Institute – Washington DC

Job Summary



In this role, you will support the Country Engagement Team within the NDC Partnership Support Unit, focusing on countries within the LAC region. As part of the team, you will be responsible for leading the NDC Partnership’s work in a selected number of countries within the region. Your job will be conducted in accordance with the NDC Partnership Work Program 2021-2025 and its M&E Framework, annual work plans, Country Engagement Strategy, Gender Strategy and Youth Engagement Plan.

This position is remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at WRI’s office in Washington, DC once restrictions have lifted.

Job Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Regional Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean, you will lead the following tasks:



Research, Analysis & Engagement (60%)

The development of a strategy for engaging with the countries under your portfolio. This includes target setting, action planning, and performance tracking, including designing tools, guidance documents, and training materials

Regular exchanges with NDC Partnership focal points, other government officials, implementing partners and other key partners as it relates to the work planned in those countries

The organization of meetings and workshops (implementation plan consultations, review and assessment meetings, formal launches, etc.) related to the NDC Partnership supported work in the country*

Written communication between the NDC Partnership support unit, government officials, members of the Partnership and other stakeholders (i.e., circulation of country requests for support, consolidated partner responses, request to participate in events, etc.)

Conduct desk review and analysis to support NDC Partnership engagement and planning of activities in the country as needed

Represent the NDC Partnership in external meetings and workshops contributing to country mission planning, and provide innovative ideas, strategies, and input with minimal supervision

Identify and draft stories and other communication materials related to country work as requested or as proposals to the NDC Partnership Story Machine communications mechanism

Support efforts to strategically link NDC Partnership knowledge products with in-country engagement efforts

Support, or even lead under direction, exchanges directed to resource mobilization from NDC Partnership members and country needs

Gather country information and draft content as it relates to specific requests from the NDC Partnership Support Unit or NDC Partnership members and the NDC partnership activities in each country

Reporting/ad hoc (30%)

Develop reporting materials on country progress (relating to the Country Engagement process), such as updates on the development of implementation plans, mobilization of resources by implementing and development partners, and other country requests

Utilize, maintain, or develop tools to streamline the Support Unit’s internal processes, for example, by managing information on Monday.com boards and maintaining proper documentation on Drobox and SharePoint

Communications & Administrative (10%)

Support the organization of NDC Partnership Support Unit internal and external meetings, workshops, conferences and other dissemination activities (country exchanges, COPs, Peer-to-peer exchanges, etc.)

Develop and co-author blog posts, presentations, infographics, brochures, and other online and offline communications materials

Facilitate coordination among Support Unit teams

Supervise in-country consultants (oversee timeliness and quality of deliverables) and manage interns as requested. Some of the aforementioned activities may require undertaking travel mission to the relevant country. Travel will be conducted in accordance with the WRI’s rules and regulations and subject to clearance as per WRI’s measures put in place in relation the COVID-19 pandemic

Job Qualifications

Master’s degree in climate change (management, science, policy or economics), or a master’s in public policy, economics, finance, or a related field, with a concentration on environment/climate change

Minimum of 3 years of experience in climate change/environmental/ natural resource economics, policy, or a related field focusing on Latin America and the Caribbean

Minimum of 3 years demonstrable experience in international cooperation and/or project management related matters. This should include experience dealing with Governments, bilateral and/or multilateral organizations, private sector and/or civil society actors

Good knowledge of the Paris Agreement and its architecture as well as the current status of climate change negotiations. Similarly, familiarity with international climate policy, international cooperation in the field of climate, environment, or energy policy is expected

Demonstrated skills in building effective relationships with government officials from both developed and developing countries and navigating the complexities of working across the whole of government, including in countries with limited institutional capacity.

Demonstrated skills in managing and aligning diverse groups of stakeholders, including development agencies, non-state actors/civil society, financial institutions, the private sector, and others

Strong project planning and management skills

Excellent writing, editing, and verbal communication skills in Spanish and English

High level of organization, flexibility, ability to work in a team, to work well under pressure and successfully manage multiple deadlines and competing demands

US work authorization required for this position

How to Apply: Please submit a resume with cover letter. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.



Potential Salary: $53,000 – $68,000. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

Program Overview



The NDC Partnership is a global coalition that works with national governments, international institutions and civil society, to fast-track climate and development action. To date, the Partnership’s membership is at 193 members and growing, including 114 countries, 43 institutions, and 36 associate members. Through the Partnership, members leverage their resources and expertise to provide countries with the tools they need to implement their NDCs in order to combat climate change and build a better future. In 2015, the world endorsed the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These historic accords presented countries with an unprecedented opportunity to align the climate and sustainable development agendas to spur economic growth and improve the livelihoods of all people. Nations signal their commitments to the Paris Agreement through Nationally Determined Contributions (or NDCs) – each country’s strategy to cut its own greenhouse gas emissions and build resiliency against the negative effects of a changing climate. One of the unique value propositions that the NDC Partnership brings through its in-country work is leveraging the support from a consortium of partners towards a common objective set by the government. As part of the Partnership’s Country Engagement process, Country Engagement Specialists engage directly with ministries and other stakeholders to assess climate-related needs and identify opportunities for collaboration around these needs—across sectors, regions, and international partners. Through targeted and coordinated technical assistance, members of the Partnership support countries with, for example, policy and strategy formulation for NDC mainstreaming, development of NDC implementation plans and resource mobilization, NDC revision and enhancement, or green economic recovery post-pandemic. There are currently 26 countries in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region that are members of the NDC Partnership. Of these, 21 are actively engaged through the various support areas of the Partnership, such as Country Engagement, CAEP (NDC Revision), and Economic Advisory (green recovery).

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.