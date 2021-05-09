Climate Finance Associate, NDC Partnership, World Resources Institute – Washington DC

Job Summary



For countries to achieve the mitigation and adaptation commitments outlined in their NDCs, they need access to climate finance. For this reason, the NDC Partnership has identified finance as one of its key focus areas for country engagement and knowledge sharing. The Partnership’s Work Program envisages convening countries around NDC finance issues, publishing case studies and other reports, mobilizing technical assistance and project financing, and proactively engaging with member institutions with expertise in this field.

In this role, you will play a vital role in shaping and executing the Partnership’s upcoming new Finance Strategy. Reporting directly to the Knowledge and Learning Director, you will work closely with staff across the NDC Partnership Support Unit. In addition to the responsibilities outlined below, you will have room for innovative ideas and the opportunity to engage with climate finance stakeholders from the NDC Partnership member countries, development banks, private investors, national and multilateral climate funds, and think tanks. This is a role for a creative, entrepreneurial individual.

This position is remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at WRI’s office in Washington, DC or in Bonn, Germany once restrictions have lifted.

Job Responsibilities

Core Responsibilities (80%)

Project manage the development and contribute to the implementation of the Partnership’s finance strategy, working in close collaboration with Partnership Steering Committee, the Support Unit management team and the finance team

Lead the development of knowledge products to assess needs, gaps in support, best practices and areas to improve the access, management, and coordination of climate finance in Partnership member countries

Connect with colleagues from multilateral development banks, donors, private sector organizations and others engaging in mobilizing finance to build coalitions able to drive capital to our members’ climate action

Also build links with other organizations and networks that can enhance shared learning with the Partnership. Lead the preparation and implementation of peer exchanges among members on climate finance

This includes leading the work of the Partnership’s ‘Green Recovery Network’ on lessons learned from country members who are integrating NDCs into their economic recovery packages, as well as topics such as blended finance, the mobilization of private investors, the establishment of climate funds, climate finance tracking, and others

Identify case studies and best practices of countries that have mobilized climate finance in successful or innovative ways

You will work with the Head of Knowledge Products to develop these case studies, including writing, managing consultants, and reviewing drafts

Lead the launch and periodic update of the Climate Finance Bulletin on the NDC Partnership’s Knowledge Portal, to present users with a more comprehensive set of climate finance opportunities, including bilateral funding opportunities

Oversee the Partnership’s Climate Fund Explorer online platform, including building-out existing fund entries by including additional information

Work directly with representatives of development banks, multilateral funds, and other sources of climate finance to ensure that information is accurate and up-to-date

Supervise junior staff

Ad-hoc Responsibilities (20%)

Develop online and offline communication materials, draft presentations and talking points, support administrative efforts such as organizing meetings and workshops, maintain content on the NDC Partnership Knowledge Portal, and other activities relevant to the NDC Partnership Support Unit’s optimal performance

Engage with colleagues across the Support Unit to ensure that insights are shared effectively with and from countries

Job Qualifications

Minimum 5 years of full-time work experience in development finance, climate finance, project finance or related fields

Master’s degree required (or a Bachelor’s degree with 2 years of additional relevant experience)

Relevant experience in developing countries will be an asset

Strong knowledge of the climate finance field and of its main actors

Experience in a development bank or climate fund a plus

Proven experience in developing regional and global knowledge products, including analytical work, reports, learning platforms, and related products

Experience in regional or global knowledge and learning platforms and networks will be an advantage

Excellent writing and oral communication skills in English

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work and communicate with teams from different countries

Language abilities in Spanish and/or French (in addition to English) a plus

Strong project management skills

Capacity to work well under pressure and successfully manage multiple deadlines and competing demands

Commitment to NDC Partnership’s mission, values, and approach to climate and development

Work authorization in the US or Germany required. WRI cannot provide visa sponsorship for this opportunity.

How to Apply: Please submit a resume with cover letter. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.

Potential Salary: $79,000 – $106,000. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

Program Overview

The NDC Partnership is a global coalition that works with national governments, international institutions and civil society, to fast-track climate and development action. To date, the Partnership’s membership is at 193 members and growing, including 114 countries, 43 institutions, and 36 associate members. Through the Partnership, members leverage their resources and expertise to provide countries with the tools they need to implement their NDCs in order to combat climate change and build a better future. In 2015, the world endorsed the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These historic accords presented countries with an unprecedented opportunity to align the climate and sustainable development agendas to spur economic growth and improve the livelihoods of all people. Nations signal their commitments to the Paris Agreement through Nationally Determined Contributions (or NDCs) – each country’s strategy to cut its own greenhouse gas emissions and build resiliency against the negative effects of a changing climate.

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.