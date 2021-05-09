Manager, Climate Finance, World Resources Institute – New Delhi

Institution Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, non-profit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. Our work focuses on building sustainable and livable cities and working towards a low carbon economy. Through research, analysis, and recommendations, World Resources Institute puts ideas into action to build transformative solutions to protect the earth, promote livelihoods, and enhance human well-being.

WRI India has the capacity to convene key stakeholders, and forge strategic partnerships with governments, business, foundations, civil society organizations, institutes and NGOs, to scale-up solutions that can bring game-changing results for the sustainable management of natural resources in India.

Program Overview for Climate Resilience Practice

The Climate Resilience Practice, or CRP, works to help individuals, communities, and governments at all levels to adapt to the negative effects of climate change. Climate change impacts can look very different in different places – they can manifest as floods in one area and droughts in another. But whatever the impact, they affect the poorest and marginalized communities the worst. CRP’s work focuses on these most vulnerable communities and helps various stakeholders, ranging from state governments to donors, enable better adaptation.

CRP India’s main focus areas include mainstreaming adaptation into development plans and policies, enhancing readiness to access climate finance and promoting locally led adaptation. CRP provides technical assistance, training, and capacity building as well as evidence-based research to accelerate adaptation and resilience efforts.

Position Overview:

WRI India is seeking a Manager to join the Climate Resilience Practice (CRP) team in India. The Manager will support the vision of CRP to helps governments, civil society, and the private sector to leverage different avenues of climate finance for adaptation action and resilience activities.

WRI’s CRP team engages in a diverse body of work. The current projects build on a foundation of almost 10 years of work on climate change adaptation, much of which was conducted by a prior incarnation known as the Vulnerability & Adaptation Initiative. CRP has developed path-setting knowledge products to assess national institutional capacity and support civil society to enhance resilience efforts at the scale required.

This position is a unique opportunity for those wishing to be at the forefront of cutting-edge research and implementation in the field of climate finance, institutional capacity building and resilience bonds. The Manager will join a team of highly motivated individuals at CRP and work closely with key government stakeholders to train and build institutional capacity to enhance readiness to access different avenues of national and international climate finance, in particular the Green Climate Fund (GCF). The position will also involve research in the domain of resilience bonds – to identify potential issuers and mobilize finance flows in the country for adaptation and resilience related work, and generate knowledge products.

Key Responsibilities:

The candidate’s main areas of responsibility will include the following:

Research & Knowledge

Support the conceptualization and development of concept notes for funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for select states.

Create knowledge products on various aspects of the landscape of climate finance in India — including research on National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC), and technical documents on mobilizing resources to support implementation of revised State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs)

Research on tapping the market potential for resilience bonds in India

Designing a training module and implementing capacity building workshops at state and district level on enhancing readiness to access climate finance in India at sub-national level

Collecting and analyzing qualitative and quantitative data

Budget tagging of climate relevant activities at the sectoral level in specific project states

Contribute to knowledge products like blogs, Op-eds, working papers, policy briefs and reports

Providing support to other CRP projects as and when required

Administrative

Liaising / periodic interactions with governmental and non-governmental stakeholders as well as other key identified partners.

Planning and implementing state level training programmes for key stakeholders.

Organizing internal and external meetings, workshops, conferences and other dissemination activities.

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Finance/Management, Economics

Minimum 6 to 8 years of relevant fulltime work experience

Expert knowledge of national and international climate finance landscape, and the green bonds market

Sound knowledge and exposure to International adaptation funding terrain and processes associated with access to international resources.

Experience in writing proposals

Knowledge of climate change adaptation and resilience, familiarity with international and national climate negotiations and working plans (SAPCC, NAPCC, NDC, NAP)

Ability to undertake complex quantitative and qualitative analysis of large data sets

Willingness to travel for work to different states in India on a regular basis and on short notice

Ability to work independently and shoulder responsibility.

An analytical and creative mind who can come up with innovative solutions to tackle complex problems.

Fluency in English and Hindi.

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior experience in writing reports and publishing papers on climate finance

Strong, proven track record on climate finance research, in particular a firm grasp on public budgetary processes across different sectors at national and sub-national levels

Prior work experience with research organizations, particularly field level experience

Prior experience in engaging and interacting with governmental agencies and sectors, and networking with other key stakeholders from the environmental and developmental space.

Prior experience with building and reviewing concept notes/proposals for Green Climate Fund, Adaptation Fund and other avenues of climate finance.

Duration: Co-terminus with the project period (tentatively June 2022). Subject to extension depending on funding situation (anticipated till January 2023).

Location: Delhi, India

Potential Salary: 15,00,000 to 18,00,000 INR CTC

Salary and Benefits:

Salary shall be commensurate with experience and skills. WRI offers a generous and comprehensive benefits package.

To Apply:

Only Qualified applicants should apply online at https://jobs.jobvite.com/wri/jobs. All applications must be submitted online through this career portal in order to be formally considered.

List of Documents to be attached:

Cover Letter

Resume

Writing Sample

Reports

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for interview purpose. Finalized candidate will be required to take a writing/analytical test.

We believe in equal employment, it is our policy to recruit, and provide opportunities for advancement in all job classifications without regard to caste, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, sexual preference, parental status, or disability.

Learn more about our organization at www.wri.org.