Senior Project Manager, National Climate Action, World Resources Institute – US/Ethiopia/Brazil/Mexico/Europe

Job Summary



In this role, you will support delivery across the National Climate Action portfolio. Leveraging your extensive experience working internationally, you will develop and implement project management systems to support multi-country teams with wide-ranging expertise. You will be responsible for ensuring project delivery in partnership with research leads, coaching junior staff in project management practices, tracking project deliverables across countries, facilitating planning sessions for projects, and addressing challenges in project execution by identifying solutions or escalating appropriately.

The successful candidate will be results-oriented, with a background in person and program management and a passion for ensuring that programmatic work has real-word impact. You will report to the Chief of Staff for Climate and Economics, and play a key role in program-wide strategy coordination, impact reporting, and risk management.

Candidates can work from one of the following WRI offices: United States, Africa (Addis), Brasil, Mexico, or Europe. You must have work authorization to work in one of these country offices, as WRI is unable to provide visa sponsorship. Please indicate your country office preference in your cover letter.

This position is remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at one of our WRI offices once restrictions have lifted.

Job Responsibilities

Program/Project Management (75% of time required)

Develop and administer project management tools and systems to oversee delivery of multi-million dollar programs across countries

Monitor progress against work programs and funder deliverables to ensure timely, efficient, and impactful delivery of the work program

Serve as the focal point for requests on NCA program delivery

Coordinate efforts of the Operations, Development, Research, Engagement, and Communications teams to support program execution, appropriate spending, and timely reporting

Facilitate cross-learnings between country teams and projects to enhance efficiency and impact of NCA projects

Coach junior project management staff in best practices for managing projects, tracking delivery and risks, and addressing challenges in program execution

Proactively manage changes in project scope and direction, ensuring coordination between project teams, stakeholders, and funders

Program Development and Evaluation (25% of time required)

Provide inputs and sign-offs for regular funder reporting on National Climate Action work, ensuring that reports are comprehensive, accurate, and compelling

Contribute to and approve NCA funding proposals to ensure appropriate resourcing and realistic, meaningful deliverables

Participate in and contribute to program-wide strategy discussions to support alignment between program strategy, goals, and workplans

Support on program evaluation efforts, including through participation and coordination of external review efforts and internal progress tracking

Job Qualifications

Master’s degree

Minimum of 7 years relevant professional experience working in project management, employee mentorship, and program delivery

Proven ability to lead on the coordination and delivery of projects, including major events, influence strategies, and international programs

Experience working with diverse teams

Polished and professional communication skills for external correspondence with partners, funders, and commissioners

International experience or prior work in a global organization preferred

Ability to manage multiple priorities and work under pressure with tight deadlines

Flexible and capable of working with minimal direction and supervision

Excellent writing, editing, and oral communication skills

Commitment to WRI’s mission and values

Work authorization is required for this position. WRI cannot provide visa sponsorship for this opportunity.

Potential Salary $96,000 – $130,000. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

How to Apply

Please provide a cover letter with resume. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.

Program Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) measures its success through real change on the ground. We envision an equitable and prosperous planet driven by the wise management of natural resources. We aspire to create a world where the actions of government, business, and communities combine to eliminate poverty and sustain the natural environment for all people. WRI’s Climate Program seeks the radical transformation that the science requires to protect the natural resources which are at the foundation of economic opportunity and human well-being. The research shows that we are not yet on track and despite encouraging progress in some areas, extraordinary action is necessary in several other areas to meet the milestones. WRI’s Climate Program works to accelerate the transition to a stronger, more inclusive and low-carbon growth path in order to confront the climate crisis and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic. With centers in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Africa, the US, and Mexico, our experts focus on shifting national policies through economic and policy analysis, global diplomacy, data and accountability. The National Climate Action Initiative is a joint effort of the Climate Program, the Economics Center, and WRI International Offices comprising efforts undertaken as part of the work on a New Climate Economy, on the development of Long Term Strategies, and NDC implementation and enhancement. We believe that if countries are directly supported with rigorous and compelling policy and economic analysis, technical tools and capacity building, on how to incorporate climate action into economic and national development policy and narratives, then we can overcome many of the political and financial barriers to increasing climate ambition.

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.