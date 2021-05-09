Associate, Greenhouse Gas Protocol, World Resources Institute – Various Locations

This position can be based in WRI Mexico, WRI Europe (multiple), or WRI Global Office (US) offices. The candidate must have legal work authorization and be currently located within said country. Please indicate your office location in your application materials.

Job Summary



In this role, you will provide technical support to users of Greenhouse Gas Protocol standards and guidance, manage and deliver GHG Protocol training program, and manage the “Built on GHG Protocol” mark review service. These activities will help companies and organizations worldwide develop greenhouse gas inventories in conformance with Greenhouse Gas Protocol standards. You will also support the work of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol more generally within WRI’s Climate Program as needs arise.

This position is currently remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at WRI’s office in either Washington, DC, London, The Hague, or Mexico City once restrictions have lifted.

This is a full-time, benefits eligible, limited-term position for six months with a potential to extend employment.

Job Responsibilities

Provide technical support to corporate users of Greenhouse Gas Protocol standards and guidance, including providing advice and answering technical questions on the application of the Corporate Standard, Scope 2 Guidance, and Scope 3 Standard

Manage GHG Protocol training program and deliver GHG Protocol online trainings to users of GHG Protocol standards as well as training to trainers (train-the-trainers)

Manage GHG Protocol e-learning courses

Manage “Built on GHG Protocol” mark review service and review external guidance for conformance with GHG Protocol standards as part of Built on GHG Protocol mark process

Explore new greenhouse gas accounting topics to determine need for supplementary GHG Protocol standards or guidance

Compile FAQ based on technical support to help users apply standards

Support fundraising and grants management and other activities as needed

Coordinate with the Science Based Targets team to insure harmonization across initiatives

Support other Greenhouse Gas Protocol projects and activities as needs arise

Job Qualifications

Minimum of 3 years of relevant, full-time work experience

Master’s Degree in environmental science, environmental policy, or related field (or Bachelor’s degree with 2 additional years of experience)

Experience and knowledge of Greenhouse Gas Protocol standards and greenhouse gas quantification methodologies

Excellent analytical and research skills

Excellent writing, presentation, and interpersonal communication skills

Ability to work both independently as well as part of a team, manage multiple priorities, and work under tight deadlines

Strong computer skills

Commitment to WRI’s mission

How to Apply: Please submit a resume with cover letter. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.



Potential Salary: $59,000 – $77,000 if based in WRI DC office. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

Program Overview

The Greenhouse Gas Protocol establishes comprehensive global standardized frameworks to measure and manage greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from private and public sector operations, value chains and mitigation actions. Building on a 20-year partnership between World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), GHG Protocol works with governments, industry associations, NGOs, businesses and other organizations. In 2016, 92% of Fortune 500 companies responding to the CDP used GHG Protocol directly or indirectly through a program based on GHG Protocol. The first edition of the Corporate Standard, published in 2001, has been updated with additional guidance that clarifies how companies can measure emissions from electricity and other energy purchases, and account for emissions from throughout their value chains. GHG Protocol also developed a suite of calculation tools to assist companies in calculating their greenhouse gas emissions and measure the benefits of climate change mitigation projects. The Paris Agreement, adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in December 2015, commits participating all countries to limit global temperature rise, adapt to changes already occurring, and regularly increase efforts over time. GHG Protocol is developing standards, tools and online training that helps countries and cities track progress towards their climate goals.

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.

APPLY HERE