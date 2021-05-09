Industrial Innovation & Carbon Removal Director, World Resources Institute – Washington DC

Job Summary



In this newly created role, you will advance and expand WRI’s US work in Carbon Dioxide Removal and Industrial Innovation, leading a talented team, delivering high-quality and impactful knowledge products, leading engagement with policy makers and key stakeholders, and leading on fundraising to expand WRI’s impact. Your portfolio will include analysis of carbon removal pathways (with a focus on technological carbon removal), analysis of industrial decarbonization opportunities, identification and promotion of policies to support industrial decarbonization and carbon removal, engagement with key stakeholders to increase understanding of and support for industrial decarbonization and carbon removal policies, and focus on cross-cutting decarbonization options like hydrogen and carbon capture. You will work closely with senior management on strategy and project development, leveraging partnerships and expertise across WRI’s programs, centers, and international offices, while cultivating partnerships with external experts and government officials.

To prevent the worst impacts of climate change, we need to reach net-negative emissions. This means wider deployment of established clean technologies as well as development and deployment of new technologies and approaches, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors, like heavy industry. Additionally, we need to remove and store more carbon from the air than we are putting into the atmosphere, which will involve significant scale up of carbon removal. WRI has a growing body of work and a talented team focused on identifying policies and practices that can help support carbon development and deployment of carbon removal and tackle industrial-sector emissions.

This position is remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at WRI’s office in Washington, DC once restrictions have lifted.

Program management

Build and execute high-impact research and engagement strategies for CDR & industrial decarbonization

Fundraise to increase and expand WRI’s impact in industrial decarbonization and CDR and position WRI as a leading voice on the topics

Lead WRI’s CDR team, developing programmatic strategy and guiding our team of experts

Support the development of current staff and recruit talented experts to build a high-impact CDR program that is regarded as a leader in the field

Lead on key strategic partnerships to broaden WRI’s impact

Coordinate across WRI program and issue areas to leverage institutional expertise and build internal support for the team’s work

Outreach and engagement

Develop and implement a stakeholder outreach and engagement strategy to increase understanding of and support for policies that can drive the development and deployment of CDR and industrial decarbonization

Design and implement WRI roundtables, workshops, or other convening events with key stakeholders

Liaise with and develop collaborations with external partners, including research institutes, non-profit organizations, businesses, and government agencies

Communicate WRI research and analysis with external audiences

Represent WRI at conferences, workshops, and in the media

Research and analysis

Plan and oversee policy-relevant research, analysis, and writing on industrial decarbonization and carbon removal. This will include a combination of high-quality, high-impact reports, issue briefs, case studies, and blogs

Represent WRI at high-level stakeholder for a on industrial decarbonization and carbon dioxide removal

Participate in internal and external peer review processes for publications and other work products

Master’s degree required

Minimum of 15 years of relevant, full time work experience related to climate policy with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in a leadership capacity

Innovative and entrepreneurial, with an ability to identify and pursue new opportunities

Experience in working with climate and energy policy makers on Capitol Hill, federal agencies, and state government and with key stakeholders from environmental organizations, industry, labor and other relevant organizations

Record of developing and executing strategies to advance climate, clean energy, and/or clean air policies at the federal and/or state level in the United States

Record of successful donor cultivation and fundraising

Ability to effectively communicate insights from technical research to non-technical audiences both verbally and in writing

Self-motivated and entrepreneurial thinker with an ability to identify new opportunities while juggling multiple priorities and work under tight deadlines

Strong research, writing and oral presentation skills are essential

Project management experience is essential

Record of research and analysis on carbon capture and sequestration, carbon dioxide removal, industrial decarbonization, and/or cross-cutting frontier decarbonization options (e.g., hydrogen) is preferred

Position requires some domestic travel

US work authorization is required for this opportunity

How to Apply: Please submit a resume with cover letter. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.

Potential Salary: $108,000 – $146,000. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

WRI-U.S. works to advance practical solutions to reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, deploy clean energy solutions, improve resilience to climate impacts, and achieve a strong, clean economy that benefits all Americans. We do so through rigorous peer-reviewed expert analysis, consultation, convening, coalition building, and clear communications. We work at all levels of government and with leading businesses across the United States. Our experience, reputation and connections in the policy arena, the private sector and beyond place us in a unique position to help shape federal and state climate policy and generate new ideas and practices for low-carbon development over the coming years.

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.

