Carbon Analyst & Project Specialist, XPRIZE Foundation – Los Angeles

Organization: XPRIZE Foundation
Position: Carbon Analyst & Project Specialist
Duty Station: Los Angeles, CA, US
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found
Term: Full time, Business Administration
Experience Requirements:
- 4-6 years of relevant professional or academic experience in carbon removal, carbon management, climate change, energy, sustainability, project management, research and/or data synthesis
- Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree highly preferred
- Direct experience and knowledge in the domains of carbon removal, carbon management, energy, sustainability, or climate change
- Curious, motivated, and interested to learn more about the rapidly expanding world of carbon removal and climate innovation
- Skilled in interacting with professionals at all levels of authority within major corporations, government agencies, and research institutions.
- Ability to lead or co-lead senior-level meetings, webinars, workshops, etc.
- Experience building and working with partner organizations
- Project management experience
- Excellent business and technical writing and professional verbal communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and situational awareness
- Ability to travel globally to industry events and testing activities
- Ability to thrive and think creatively and calmly in highly fluid situations and under intense schedules and deadlines.
Contact
Name: People & Culture Team at XPRIZE
Email: hr@xprize.org
Links
Organization’s Website: http://www.xprize.org