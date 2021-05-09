Job Postings > Carbon Analyst & Project Specialist, XPRIZE Foundation – Los Angeles

Organization: XPRIZE Foundation Position: Carbon Analyst & Project Specialist Duty Station: Los Angeles, CA, US Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found

Term: Full time, Business Administration

Experience Requirements:

  • 4-6 years of relevant professional or academic experience in carbon removal, carbon management, climate change, energy, sustainability, project management, research and/or data synthesis
  • Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree highly preferred
  • Direct experience and knowledge in the domains of carbon removal, carbon management, energy, sustainability, or climate change
  • Curious, motivated, and interested to learn more about the rapidly expanding world of carbon removal and climate innovation
  • Skilled in interacting with professionals at all levels of authority within major corporations, government agencies, and research institutions.
  • Ability to lead or co-lead senior-level meetings, webinars, workshops, etc.
  • Experience building and working with partner organizations
  • Project management experience
  • Excellent business and technical writing and professional verbal communication skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and situational awareness
  • Ability to travel globally to industry events and testing activities
  • Ability to thrive and think creatively and calmly in highly fluid situations and under intense schedules and deadlines.

Name: People & Culture Team at XPRIZE
Email: hr@xprize.org

Organization’s Website: http://www.xprize.org

