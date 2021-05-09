Researcher in Environmental Economics and Policy, FEEM – Milan

Organization: FEEM

Position: Researcher in Environmental Economics and Policy

Duty Station: Milan, Lombardia, Italy



Experience Requirements: The research activities of the Spatial Modeling & Urban Sustainability group are primarily empirical and relate to the spheres of urban and environmental economics and spatial econometrics.

To qualify for the position, a background in quantitative economics, as demonstrated by the achievement of a PhD in economics or equivalent years of experience in research is compulsory.

Candidates with at least an MSc in economics or econometrics and experience in the subject area related to the job description will also be considered.

The ideal candidate is familiar with the advanced empirical approaches to the study of economics; has a solid quantitative background in statistics and econometrics, especially in methods for spatial data analysis, typically acquired during advanced postgraduate courses; has sufficient command of standard statistical packages like R or Stata; is highly committed to developing a research project; can work independently.

Special Requirements: Applicants can submit their application and detailed curriculum vitae to http://www.feem-web.it/espsas/jaf.php

Links

Job Announcement: https://www.feem.it/en/careers/position-for-a-researcher-in-environmental-economics-and-policy/