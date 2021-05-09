Job Postings > Policy Associate, We Mean Business coalition – Europe or East Coast US/Canada

Policy Associate, We Mean Business coalition – Europe or East Coast US/Canada

Organization: We Mean Business coalition (WMB) Position: Policy Associate Duty Station: Europe or East Coast US/Canada Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found

Experience Requirements:

  • 2-5 years of practical experience in research and coordination relevant to climate, energy or clean energy-related policy.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of climate and energy policy internationally and of major economies.
  • Demonstrated experience with working with partnerships and coalitions or networks.
  • Masters or other advanced degree in a relevant field.

Email: jobs@wemeanbusinesscoalition.org

Job Announcement: https://www.wemeanbusinesscoalition.org/about/job-openings/policy-associate/
 Organization’s Website: https://www.wemeanbusinesscoalition.org/

