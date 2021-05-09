Policy Associate, We Mean Business coalition – Europe or East Coast US/Canada

Organization: We Mean Business coalition (WMB)
Position: Policy Associate
Duty Station: Europe or East Coast US/Canada
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found
Experience Requirements:
- 2-5 years of practical experience in research and coordination relevant to climate, energy or clean energy-related policy.
- Demonstrated knowledge of climate and energy policy internationally and of major economies.
- Demonstrated experience with working with partnerships and coalitions or networks.
- Masters or other advanced degree in a relevant field.
Contact
Email: jobs@wemeanbusinesscoalition.org
Links
Job Announcement: https://www.wemeanbusinesscoalition.org/about/job-openings/policy-associate/
Organization’s Website: https://www.wemeanbusinesscoalition.org/