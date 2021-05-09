Business Development Manager for Carbon Compliance Market (UK), Redshaw Advisors – London

This is a unique opportunity for a business development manager to join a progressive company based in Greenwich, London. Redshaw Advisors is an award-winning company that helps businesses, governments and investors around the world with their exposure to Environmental Markets. Since 2014 the company has grown significantly under an ethos to create an entrepreneurial environment that provides the foundations and support that allows our team members to achieve their ambitions. In addition to this, they have recently appointed business development managers in Germany, Poland, Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Netherlands and Belgium
Overview
- Title: Business Development Manager for Carbon Compliance Market UK
- Salary: competitive (based on experience)
- Weekly bonus scheme based on productivity + performance linked bonus
- Location: Greenwich, London
- Job Type: Sales
- Company: Redshaw Advisors Ltd
Principal responsibilities
- Win and onboard new clients and repeat business from a competitive marketplace
- Delivery world class service to accounts leading to long-term business relationships
- Providing feedback to the business on market intelligence
- Follow up any leads coming into the business in a professional and timely manner
Required Skills and Experience
- An outstanding track record within a sales and/or account management role.This will include the ability to generate new business from cold.
- Preferably an understanding of the Carbon Compliance markets with some experience in voluntary markets a plus
- The ability to work at senior level with some of Europe’s largest companies – current client base a big plus
- Solid academic achievement preferably educated to degree level
- Excellent communication skills
- Highly motivated and ambitious individual with a desire to learn and progress
- High levels of diligence and attention to detail
- Interest of environmental issues and market a big plus
- English fluency essential, ideally one or more other European languages
Benefits
- Competitive base salary whilst training
- Weekly bonus scheme based on productivity
- Performance based bonus
- Training in this fast-growing sector
- Promotion opportunities to manage all clients in a country or sector with a significant remuneration potential including uncapped commission
- An exciting opportunity exists for someone to grow and be successful in an exciting and vibrant market.
How to apply
Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of “Business Development Manager for Compliance Market UK”