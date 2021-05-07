California power emissions rise YoY in March, as Q1 output continues to outpace 2020
Published 17:38 on May 7, 2021 / Last updated at 17:38 on May 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California power sector emissions increased for the third consecutive month in March as electricity demand rose across the Golden State, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data released this week.
California power sector emissions increased for the third consecutive month in March as electricity demand rose across the Golden State, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data released this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.