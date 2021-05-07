California power emissions rise YoY in March, as Q1 output continues to outpace 2020

Published 17:38 on May 7, 2021

California power sector emissions increased for the third consecutive month in March as electricity demand rose across the Golden State, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data released this week.