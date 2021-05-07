European Commission publishes another year’s worth of EU ETS trading records

The European Commission this week published another year's worth of trading records from the EU ETS emissions registry, offering a comprehensive glimpse of how carbon units equivalent to over 9.3 billion tonnes of CO2 were shifted across more than 30,000 transactions between May 2017 and Apr. 2018.